BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Brockton Wednesday night that seriously injured a driver after he was ejected from the car and found in a nearby wooded area, according to Brockton police.

A Brockton police officer responding to an unrelated emergency call said he saw a vehicle in the distance traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of North Cary Street and Provost Street. He said the vehicle crashed moments later on North Cary Street.

Police said the driver was thrown from the car into the woods nearby. He was flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The impact of the crash caused at least three utility poles in the area to break, and power is out in the area. Police said utility crews are on scene working to secure the area and clean up the damage.

The crash is under investigation by Brockton police.

