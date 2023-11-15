BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters were forced to find a different hydrant when arriving at a fire in Dorchester early Wednesday morning because a pickup truck was parked too close to a hydrant just two houses down from where the blaze broke out, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire in a tripe-decker on Dever Street around 2 a.m. found the truck too close to a hydrant for them to access it and they had to use a hydrant from the adjacent street, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s X account.

The driver of the trick was ticketed.

There were no reported injuries in the fire, which caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This Fire could have been a lot worse when Companies were forced to use a hydrant from the adjacent st. because the hydrant 2 houses from the fire was blocked by a truck parking in front of it. ⁦@bostonpolice⁩ did ticket the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/FiaVNwTZgj — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 15, 2023

Companies making up from the Fire on Dever st. No injuries to report 3 residents are displaced Damages estimated at 250,000. pic.twitter.com/8IXrKvaYy1 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 15, 2023

At Approximately 2 this morning companies working a in a 3 story occupied house on Dever st. In Dorchester. Fire on floors 1& 2. pic.twitter.com/4GNPY97SS1 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 15, 2023

