BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters were forced to find a different hydrant when arriving at a fire in Dorchester early Wednesday morning because a pickup truck was parked too close to a hydrant just two houses down from where the blaze broke out, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire in a tripe-decker on Dever Street around 2 a.m. found the truck too close to a hydrant for them to access it and they had to use a hydrant from the adjacent street, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s X account.

The driver of the trick was ticketed.

There were no reported injuries in the fire, which caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

