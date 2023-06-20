CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who careened through a parking lot in Chelsea on Sunday night and struck and seriously injured a 14-year-old girl is set to face a judge on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old man from Watertown will be arraigned on criminal charges, including aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as the father of the girl who was hit is asking people for prayers as his daughter fights for her life.

“My daughter just needs prayers and prayers and prayers,” said Teddy Tene.

Tene said his daughter was in a coma as of Monday morning.

“She’s not doing well at all,” he said. “Her lungs are bruised, her heart is bruised, she’s having a hard time feeding right now.”

The crash happened at the Rise Cannabis parking lot off Beacham Street when witnesses said they saw a black convertible speed through a neighboring Dunkin’ parking lot. Witnesses said the car then went airborne, flying over another car and hitting the teenage girl.

“I didn’t have any time to think about it. It just hit us, went over our car and as soon as it was over, I got out to see what happened and saw the woman on the ground behind us,” said one person who was inside the car that the convertible flew over.

The victim’s father said he ran to his daughter and tried to resuscitate her before emergency crews took her to a hospital.

“It’s the hardest time right now in our lives and we’re just looking for prayers,” Tene said.

The family of the victim, meanwhile, is holding onto hope that she will pull through.

“She needs God and she needs prayer and she needs love,” Tene said. “She needs a whole lot of love.”

