Driver to be ticketed after ice flies off truck, injures 6-year-old girl on I-495

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old truck driver from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, will be ticketed after ice flew off his tractor-trailer, crashed through the windshield of a nearby car, and injured a 6-year-old girl on Interstate 495 in Andover on Thursday, officials said.

An investigation determined that the driver was not aware of the ice on top of his trailer or that anything had fallen from his truck, according to Massachusets State Police spokesman David Procopio.

The driver, whose name was not released, will be cited for carrying an unsecured load. He could be fined up to $200 for the civil infraction.

Amanda Grenier, whose daughter was injured in the incident, said it happened quickly.

“We were just driving and an 18-wheeler was in front of us and snow was on top of their car. The snow, I think it was ice, went right through my windshield,” she said. “It broke right through the windshield and hit her. He’s seen exactly what he did and kept driving.”

The girl was taken Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries.

Grenier also shared a message for other truck drivers: “Clean off your snow. If cars have to do it, 18-wheelers have to do it.”

