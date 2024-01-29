EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is expected to face charges after he lost control of his car and crashed head-on into an MBTA bus in Everett early Monday morning, police said.

MBTA Transit Police said the crash happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Ferry Street and Bolster Street.

Police did not publicly identify the driver in this crash but said he was driving at high speed with no insurance and a suspended license.

Transit police said the driver also hit a series of parked cars before hitting the T bus.

The driver in the car, described as a 26-year-old male, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said criminal charges will be sought.

MBTA Transit Police shared photos of the crash’s aftermath, showing a damaged car with at least one wheel completely torn off.

Debris were scattered around the crash site and the car’s airbags were deployed.

