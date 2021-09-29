WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed into a cruiser on Interstate 95 in Weston, seriously injuring a trooper late Tuesday night, is set to face charges.

A 33-year-old trooper assigned to the department’s Division of Administrative Services was in his cruiser in the breakdown lane with his emergency lights activated while working a detail protecting a crew that had been cutting trees by the southbound side of the highway, according to state police.

A 2020 Freightliner Cascada, owned by Ship Optimus Inc., of Quebec City in Canada, entered the detail setup around 11:45 p.m. and struck the setup barrels, cones, and arrow board, state police said.

The trooper heard the crash and braced for impact as his cruiser was struck from behind, state police added.

The force of the impact reportedly broke the steering wheel off, pushed the cruiser forward, and pinned the trooper.

It then caused the tractor-trailer to swerve across the on-ramp, strike the guardrail on the right, then swerve back to the left, hitting the median barrier before coming to rest jackknifed across all southbound lanes, according to state police.

The operator of the tractor-trailer, identified by state police as a 27-year-old Montreal man, allegedly fell asleep and woke up at the last second and tried to apply his brakes, but did so too late to avoid hitting the cruiser.

State police say they will summons the driver to face charges of negligent operation, failure to move over, and marked lanes violation.

The scene cleared just around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

2 of 2: Injured Trooper radioed for help himself. 95 SB currently shut down. Protecting highway road construction setups is a dangerous and vital duty performed nightly by Troopers. https://t.co/7rdRu37jbL pic.twitter.com/nDkXUCS2kM — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 29, 2021

