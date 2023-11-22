CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is expected to face charges in connection with a crash into a gas station in Carver Tuesday, police said.

Carver Police Chief Marc Duphily in a statement said the crash happened at the Nouria gas station on Tremont Street Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. and found a roughly six-foot hole in the back of the station’s wall, according to Duphily. The driver, Duphily said, had fled the scene.

Duphily said a state police trooper was at the gas station at the time of the crash and followed the driver down the street.

The driver was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries and is expected to be summonsed to court to face charges including operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, according to Duphily.

Duphily said additional charges are likely.

While the driver was injured, there were no other reported injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)