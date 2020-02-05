Driver trapped after tractor-trailer barrels into wall of O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - The driver of a tractor-trailer needed to be extricated from his cab Wednesday afternoon after he slammed into the wall of the Thomas P. O’Neill Jr. Tunnel.

Crews responded to the D-Ramp from Route 90 westbound to Interstate 93 south around 1:22 p.m. for reports of the accident.

Officers say the truck collided head-on with the front end of the barrier dividing the exit from the main highway line.

The driver was removed and taken to Tufts Medical Center.

His condition has not yet been released.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation was called to the scene to repair the damage.

