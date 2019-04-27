Driver trapped after tractor-trailer crashes through guardrail on Mass. Pike, goes down embankment

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver became trapped in the cab of a tractor-trailer after they crashed through a guardrail on the Massachusetts Turnpike and went down an embankment on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 94 just before 8 a.m. found an overturned tractor-trailer entangled in brush at the base of an embankment, according to the Millbury Fire Department.

Firefighters are working to extricate the driver from the wreckage, officials said.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the driver’s injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Extrication is difficult but making headway. pic.twitter.com/XObC4d1jkG — Millbury Fire Dept (@MillburyFire) April 27, 2019

Millbury and Auburn working an accident on the #Masspike East at the 94mm. Tractor trailer over the guardrail with the driver trapped. #Avoidthearea # Slowdown pic.twitter.com/s5SRSOtkst — Millbury Fire Dept (@MillburyFire) April 27, 2019

