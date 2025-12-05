AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver became trapped after a crash on the Mass. Pike Friday when his car ended up underneath a dump truck, according to Auburn fire officials.

“Never seen anything like it,” said James Whittemore, an Auburn firefighter and paramedic. “It’s definitely one accident that’s gonna stand out to me just because of where the vehicle is actually located underneath the side of the car, the side of the truck.”

The fire rescue team said they were amazed when they arrived to find the driver had already gotten himself out of the crushed car mainly unscathed.

“It certainly looked unusual. Six inches one way or the other I think it would have had a different outcome,” said Auburn Fire Rescue Capt. Adam Rivers.

First responders said they treated the driver at the scene, and he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Rivers snapped a few pictures and the department posted them online. It wasn’t long before several people remarked it reminded them of something they’ve seen in the movies.

“Remember that scene from Christmas Vacation? It was a lot like that,” said Rivers.

Firefighters said the driver in this situation is lucky to be alive.

“Just being incredibly lucky. Right place, right time. It took the roof of the car off obviously as seen in the pictures,” said Rivers. “You know the car was wedged between the truck and the guardrail. So I think just being in the perfect place, very lucky.”

The dump truck driver was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

