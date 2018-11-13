Driver trapped in car after crashing into tree in NH dies at hospital

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver died at the hospital late Monday night after a crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire, left them trapped inside their car and seriously injured, officials said.

Officers responding to Amherst Road for a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries about 10:30 a.m. found a heavily-damaged car that had veered off the road and into a tree, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

The driver, whose name has not been made public, had to be extricated from the wreckage, police said. They were later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

