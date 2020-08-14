Driver unharmed after vehicle flips upside down during crash in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash after a car flipped upside down and caught fire on Friday afternoon in Newton, officials said.

Crews responding to the afternoon crash on Route 128 closed the ramp to Exit 23 as they extinguished the flames, fire officials said.

The charred car was on its roof when crews arrived.

The driver was able to make it out of the car and was unharmed, according to officials.

