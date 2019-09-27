Driver wanted for hit-and-run crash that seriously injured pedestrian in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Brockton are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man Thursday evening.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian accident on Main Street around 7:15 p.m found the victim suffering from serious injuries, Brockton police said.

He was taken to an area hospital before being transported to a Boston hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

The driver allegedly fled the scene in a gray car.

Donna Elliot, a friend of the victim, says she doesn’t understand how the driver could leave the man as he suffered on the street.

“The person that hit him, like, how can you live with yourself? How could you sleep?” she asked. “That’s somebody’s father. That’s somebody’s son. That’s somebody’s best friend. That’s a grandfather. That’s somebody’s family member.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton police.

