Driver wanted for hitting State Police cruiser in Milton and taking off

MILTON, Mass. (WHDH) — State Police are looking for the driver who struck a State Police cruiser in Milton Saturday night before taking off.

Police said the cruiser was in the breakdown lane on Route 93 just before Exit 3 when it was hit. The trooper was uninjured.

Police said the car was a black four-door sedan, possibly a Honda or Toyota. The license plate may have a “Y” as one of the middle digits.

Anyone who has seen the car or witnessed the crash is urged to call State Police at 617-698-5840.

