HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police are reminding everyone to wear their seat belts following a crash that sent a car into a median concrete barrier on Tuesday.

Video of the crash showed the car pulling onto Route 3A before it struck another vehicle, causing that vehicle to go airborne and into the median.

The 24-year-old driver in the struck car was not seriously injured due to him wearing a seat belt and the airbags deploying, according to Hingham police.

No additional information has been released.

Why you should ALWAYS wear your seat belt. Crash Tuesday on Rte. 3A where car pulled out and struck another car causing that car to roll and slide into guardrail. The 24 yr old driver in the rolled car was not seriously injured due to seat belt & airbags. #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/YpdWsOiTtT — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) July 30, 2021

