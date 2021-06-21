ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are crediting a seat belt with saving the life of a driver involved in a rollover crash in Rockland on Monday.

Officers responding to the scene found a severely damaged Jeep on its side.

The driver, who was wearing their seat belt, escaped serious injuries, according to the Rockland Fire Department.

“This accident is a great example that wearing a seat belt can save your life. The driver of the Jeep was wearing theirs, if not they would have been seriously injured,” the department wrote on Twitter. “Seat belts save lives. Please wear yours!!”

