WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who crashed into a home in Worcester Tuesday night was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound, police announced.

The crash happened near 9 p.m. Tuesday on Paine Street in Worcester.

In a statement Wednesday morning, police said officers responded to initial reports of a vehicle that hit a house. Worcester police said officers found the driver, a male, at the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital, according to police. His condition was unknown as of Wednesday near 11 a.m. Police did not share additional information regarding the extent of his injuries and did not say how he was shot.

Worcester police said their investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD, send an anonymous message online at worcesterma.gov/police or call police at (508) 799-8651.

A dark-colored SUV could be seen wedged into the front of the house on Paine Street Tuesday night, with splintered wood and debris scattered around the scene.

Two cars were towed away just before 11 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)