NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who found himself stuck on a Newton golf course early Wednesday morning is blaming his GPS for the wild ride.

Police say the man was using the Waze app which he says instructed him to drive up an access road behind the Woodland MBTA stop and into a fenced-off maintenance facility at the Brae Burn Country Club before ending up on the sixth hole.

A worker at the course found the black SUV that got stuck down a slope around 5 a.m. and called the police for help.

The driver told officers he was dropping off some friends in the area around 2 a.m. and ended up where he does not belong after taking a wide turn.

A tow truck was called to the scene to help lift the SUV off the slope and the driver was escorted off the course.

Police said this is a great example for why people should not rely solely on their GPS.

“We tell people always use your eyes, always use your common sense. Don’t rely on an app to tell you where to go,” said. “We’ve all heard stories where an app will take you down a one-way street or lead you down a dirt road that does nowhere,” said Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker. “And again, the operator was just going along, he had dropped some friends off earlier, was trying to find his way home. By following that app on his phone, it led him down to the golf course and he ended up on the sixth hole.”

Police said the driver was not impaired and is not facing any charges.

The golf course was not damaged.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)