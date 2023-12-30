FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The 51-year-old driver who crashed into a YMCA in Foxboro on Tuesday will be criminally charged, officials announced Friday.

The driver, whose name was not released, will be summoned to Wrentham District Court to be arraigned on a charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle in connection with the crash that left four children with minor injuries.

A Clerk Magistrate’s hearing is slated for a later date.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

