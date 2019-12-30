FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who crashed her vehicle into a Stop & Shop in Framingham on Monday morning may have suffered a medical emergency, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a crash at 235 Old Connecticut Path around 10 a.m. found a Jeep Wrangler that had smashed into the front of the grocery store.

The 53-year-old driver was taken to Metro West Hospital after fire officials say she may have suffered a medical emergency.

The building did not sustain major structural damage, according to investigators. The grocery store remains open.

There were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

