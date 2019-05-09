WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Relatives of a Massachusetts woman struck and killed by a driver who admitted looking at his cellphone seconds before the crash say they are outraged by what they consider a lenient sentence.

Tyler Hamilton avoided jail and was sentenced Wednesday to four years of probation and community service in the death of 20-year-old Gabriella Lowell, who was struck in a crosswalk in Worcester last June.

The 21-year-old Hamilton, of Worcester, told police he got a text message alert and glanced at his phone but didn’t touch it just before he struck the woman. He pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors asked for a year behind bars.

Lowell’s mother, Alyson Lowell, told the Telegram & Gazette the sentence was “an injustice.”

Hamilton remained at the scene and his attorney says he’s remorseful.

