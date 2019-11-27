Driver who struck pedestrian in Worcester facing motor vehicle homicide, OUI charges

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The 23-year-old driver who allegedly struck and killed a 54-year-old Framingham man in Worcester early Wednesday morning is facing charges including motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence, officials said.

RELATED: Mass. officials issue plea for road safety after 3 overnight crashes leave 3 people dead

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of Chandler and May streets around midnight found Devalter Marini Rocha injured in the roadway, according to Worcester police.

Marini Rocha was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the suspect’s 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Chandler Street when it hit a parked car, crossed the double line, and hit Marini Rocha as he was walking in the southbound lane.

The suspect is slated to be arraigned Monday, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

No additional information was immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing.

WPD Crash Reconstruction Team Investigates Fatal Pedestrian

Crash on Chandler Streethttps://t.co/SwoW2kyObF — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) November 27, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)