Driver who was struck by a flying truck tire on Route 2 in Fitchburg has died

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) – A 42-year-old Templeton woman who was struck by a flying tire and rim on Route 2 in Fitchburg Wednesday has succumbed to her injuries, according to state police.

Troopers said they have identified a truck driver who had been sought for questioning in connection to the incident which occurred on the westbound side of the highway near Mount Elam Road around 1 p.m.

An investigation is still underway to determine where the tire and rim came from.

Photos shared on Twitter by state police showed emergency responders on top of and surrounding the crumpled Jeep SUV, tending to the driver, who was taken to Leominster Hospital.

She was then airlifted to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Her name has not yet been released.

The right travel lane was closed while crews worked at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or has any information that may be helpful to call the State Police-Leominster Barracks at (978) 537-2188.

