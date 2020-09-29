Driver with baby, toddler passengers seriously hurt after crash in Groveland

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who had a 6-month-old baby and a 2-year-toddler in the backseat suffered serious injuries after crashing into a parked car in Groveland overnight.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Route 97 found a heavily damaged vehicle that had slammed into a parked car and debris scattered in the road, according to police.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. They are said to be in serious condition.

The baby and toddler were both conscious and alert, police said. They were picked up by a family member.

It’s not yet clear if the driver suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

