COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Coaches and bystanders scrambled to get children out of the way of a driverless vehicle with child passengers that went down a steep hill and onto a soccer field where kindergarten-aged children were playing lacrosse on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to numerous 911 calls reporting an out-of-control SUV driving across the sports field at Cohasset Middle High School on Pond Street around 10:40 a.m. learned that a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban had rolled out of a parking space, gone down a steep hill and across the field, police said.

The car, with two children in car seats inside, hit a coach and crashed through a chainlink fence before stopped in a yard.

The two children inside the SUV suffered minor injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

In a statement, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said, “Due to the quick actions of coaches and bystanders, we averted a major tragedy today.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

