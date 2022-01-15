MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are advising drivers to expect delays after a tractor-trailer carrying 7,000 gallons of heating fuel lost its rear axle in Medway on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident at the corner of Village and Broad streets around 1 p.m., according to Medway police.

Village Street has been shut down between Holliston and Sanford streets as a result of the incident, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

TRAFFIC ALERT. Village St is CLOSED between Holliston and Sanford St as a result of this incident at the corner of Village and Broad St. A tractor trailer carrying approximately 7,000 gallons of home heating fuel has lost a rear axle. This is going to be an EXTENDED OPERATION. pic.twitter.com/Z6dOmQ1y7h — Medway Police (@medwaypolice) January 15, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)