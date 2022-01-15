MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are advising drivers to expect delays after a tractor-trailer carrying 7,000 gallons of heating fuel lost its rear axle in Medway on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident at the corner of Village and Broad streets around 1 p.m., according to Medway police.

Village Street has been shut down between Holliston and Sanford streets as a result of the incident, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

