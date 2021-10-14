TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police advised drivers to expect major traffic delays during the Thursday afternoon commute after a truck crashed into a utility pole in Tewksbury.

Officers responding a reported crash in the area of Main Street (Route 38) at Rogers Street found a truck that had crashed into a pole and downed several wires.

Photos from the scene showed a splintered utility pole that was nearly split in half.

National Grid is en route to the scene, according to Tewksbury police.

Police urged drivers to seek an alternate route.

There has been no word on any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Motor vehicle crash involving a truck, utility poles, and wires on Main St (Rt 38) at Rogers St in #Tewksbury. Officers are on scene and @nationalgridus is enroute. Expect significant traffic delays, seek alternate routes. #MAtraffic pic.twitter.com/oXlVSS90EI — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) October 14, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)