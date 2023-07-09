BOSTON (WHDH) - The Sumner Tunnel two-month shutdown began last Wednesday, and drivers are preparing for the worst as they detour around it.

Officials said 40,000 cars go through the tunnel each day. The shutdown started during a holiday week, so MassDOT officials said drivers should not be deceived.

“People are going to be back from the holiday, that’s when you’re going to see most of your heaviest impacts,” said Jonathan Gulliver, MassDOT highway administrator.

The nearly 90-year-old tunnel is undergoing a $160 million project to repair its ceiling, pavement and lighting. Drivers are being diverted while the construction project continues through August.

“We’re hoping that people don’t look at the traffic impacts this week and think well it’s not so bad I’m gonna jump on the road next week it’s gonna be much much much worse. Volumes are way way down this week,” Gulliver said.

To ease traffic, the MBTA is offering free or reduced alternatives on the Blue Line, commuter rail and the ferry.

Drivers said they believe the true test will come next week.

