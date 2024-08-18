CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal charges in connection with a road rage shooting in Cambridge on Sunday, officials said.

State troopers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of the MBTA Sailing Pavilion on Memorial Drive around 5:15 p.m. determined two drivers who didn’t know each other had gotten into an apparent road rage altercation, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation suggests Cesar Gutierrez, 65, of Revere, struck the other driver, Kevin Osorio, 30, of Boston, with a blunt object, prompting Osario to draw his firearm and fire several rounds at Gutierrez.

Osorio possessed a license to carry at the time of the incident, and his firearm was recovered on scene along with several shell casings.

Both men were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

Both have been charged in connection with the incident and are expected to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court when they are medically able.

This evening at approx. 5:15 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of the MIT Sailing Pavilion on Memorial Drive in Cambridge. State and @CambridgePolice responded to the scene and have the suspect in custody. There is no known public safety threat at this time — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 18, 2024

