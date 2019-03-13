Drivers charged in wild road rage incident on Mass. Pike due in court

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men charged in an apparent case of road rage on the Massachusetts Turnpike, in which one drove at speeds of up to 70 mph with the other clinging to the hood of his vehicle, are slated to face a judge Wednesday.

Mark Fitzgerald, 37, of Ashland, pleaded not guilty in January to charges including assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60. Richard Kamrowski, 65, of Framingham, has pleaded not guilty to charges including malicious destruction of a motor vehicle.

On Jan. 25, police say Kamrowski got out of his pickup truck following a minor crash in Weston to exchange insurance information with Fitzgerald, who stayed in his car.

Fitzgerald suddenly drove forward and Kamrowski jumped on his hood. Fitzgerald then drove up to three miles, at speeds of up to 70 mph, with Kamrowski clinging to the hood, according to investigators.

The wild incident, part of which was caught on camera, ended when Fitzgerald stopped and a third driver, who is a licensed gun owner, held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Fitzgerald and Kamrowski had their licenses suspended indefinitely following the incident.

Attorneys for both men blamed the other for being the aggressor.

