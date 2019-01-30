Drivers charged in wild road rage incident on Mass. Pike have licenses suspended

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men charged in an apparent case of road rage on the Massachusetts Turnpike, in which one drove at speeds of up to 70 mph with the other clinging to the hood of his vehicle, have had their licenses suspended indefinitely, according to the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Mark Fitzgerald, 37, of Ashland, was released on $500 bail earlier this week after a not guilty plea to charges including assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 was entered on his behalf.

Richard Kamrowski, 65, of Framingham, was released on his own recognizance after a not guilty plea to charges including malicious destruction of a motor vehicle was entered on his behalf.

Kamrowski got out of his pickup truck following a minor crash in Weston on Friday to exchange insurance information with Fitzgerald, who stayed in his car, according to state police.

Fitzgerald then drove forward and Kamrowski jumped on his hood. Fitzgerald then drove up to 3 miles, at speeds of up to 70 mph, with Kamrowski clinging to the hood, police said.

The wild incident, which part of was caught on camera, ended when Fitzgerald stopped and a third driver, who is a licensed gun owner, held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Attorneys for both men blamed the other for being the aggressor.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Weston Barracks at 781-431-5050.

Both men are due back in court on March 13.

