Drivers deal with slick roads during evening commute in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) — Drivers could be seen heading home early on I-93 in Andover Wednesday before conditions are set to worsen into the night.

Andover got a mix of rain and snow Wednesday afternoon, making the roads messy and slick. Plows and salt trucks were also out treating the roads; officials said more than 200 pieces of equipment are out statewide.

Power trucks are currently on standby in case any outages happen. Andover and most of the Merrimack Valley is now expected to be between 10 and 15 inches of snow by the time the storm ends.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)