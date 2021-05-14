Drivers dies following tractor-trailer rollover on I-95 off-ramp in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver died following a tractor-trailer rollover on an Interstate 95 off-ramp in Amesbury late Thursday night.

Troopers responding to a reported rollover on the ramp from I-95 south to Route 110 around 10:15 p.m. found a 2014 Freightliner rolled over on its side.

The driver, identified as a 70-year-old man from Searsport, Maine, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that excessive speed was a factor in the crash, state police add.

The investigation remains ongoing.

