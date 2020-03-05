LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — A startling video shows a train barreling into a car that attempted to cross the tracks in Los Angeles.

The black vehicle could be seen traveling down the roadway when it took a left-hand turn onto the tracks as an oncoming train approached.

The train slammed into the car, seemingly crushing it as the train continued to move forward.

The driver survived with minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“This should serve as a good reminder to all of us — pay attention near train tracks, and always obey all traffic signals and devices,” LAPD wrote on Twitter.

