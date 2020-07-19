Drivers for The Ride end strike over health care

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 300 drivers for MBTA’s The Ride have ended an eight-day strike over health care benefits, a union spokesperson said.

The strike at Veterans Transportation Services, one of the contractors that handles The Ride’s transportation for the elderly and people with disabilities, began last week over the company increasing health insurance costs, the union said. The union approved a new contract Sunday, according to a union spokesperson.

In a statement, and MBTA spokesperson said “The RIDE is an essential transportation service and we are pleased this situation resolved itself with a mutually beneficial outcome for all parties, including our most at-risk and vulverable customers.”

