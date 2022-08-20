MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after multiple cars were hit by construction equipment on 293 in Manchester Thursday.

Police believe that someone threw those items, which included concrete and shovels, off the Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic.

At least three cars were damaged by the objects, but no one was injured.

The bridge is currently under construction though no one was working on the bridge at the time of the incidents.

