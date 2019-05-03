Driver’s newly purchased BMW damaged in crash with turkey in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman driving her newly purchased car struck a turkey while driving down a highway in Plymouth on Friday, police say.

Troopers responding to the crash on Route 3 southbound near Exit 2 about 3:50 p.m. spoke with the driver, who had just picked up her BMW from a used-car dealership when a turkey shattered the windshield.

The driver was uninjured.

