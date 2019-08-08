BIDDEFORD, Maine (WHDH) — Traffic came to a halt on a busy road in Biddeford, Maine as drivers patiently waited for dozens of ducks to cross.

Karen Ramunno captured the roughly 45 birds waddling across the street as a line of traffic formed behind them.

“Not one person in the 2 lines of traffic were beeping or impatient with these guys,” she wrote on Facebook.

All ducks appeared to make it across the road safely.

