BOSTON (WHDH) - The Sumner Tunnel’s month-long closure has begun, with crews setting up signage and blocking off the entrances at midnight Friday.

During last year’s closure for repairs, traffic in and out of the city was backed up as people found ways to get around the area.

The 90-year-old tunnel is temporarily shutting down to get a new concrete driving deck and fresh asphalt, so driving to and from Logan Airport, through East Boston, and into the city from the North Shore are all expected to be tough beginning Friday.

“We are going to have the same mitigation package in place this year, as we did last year,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Again this is a very difficult area, it is one of only three ways in and out of Logan. It does impact regional congestion heavily.”

The state is offering free and reduced fare ferry service, Blue Line service to the airport will be free, and discounted commuter rail tickets for trains from the North Shore are available.

If driving is necessary, MassDOT said there are no detours in place. With the Sumner Tunnel and Route 1A southbound closed, there will be alternate routes experiencing heavy traffic.

It will also impact people heading through the Callahan and Ted Williams tunnels from Boston.

