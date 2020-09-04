Drivers recall terrifying moment tire flew off tractor-trailer, hit their vehicles on I-95

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) – Two drivers escaped injury after the tire from a tractor-trailer flew off and struck both their vehicles on Interstate 95 in Boxford on Friday morning.

Tyler Delicio recalled the tire coming off a tractor-trailer that had been traveling northbound before it went across the median and smashed into the fuel tank of his truck.

The large tire then landed on the windshield of a small sedan driven by Noreen Carifio.

She says she is lucky that the tire didn’t go through her windshield and seriously hurt her.

It is amazing. It’s amazing that I feel fine,” Carifio said. “I feel very fortunate today.”

Delicio added that he is grateful the tire struck his truck before hitting Carifio’s car, or else the outcome could have been much worse.

“If that hit her head-on, it could have been worse. She could have been killed or anything. She could have had bad damage to that car or to her,” he said. “Thank the Lord it hit me instead of her. My truck is big and tall. It can take a hit.”

The car and the truck that were hit have been towed away from the scene.

An investigation is underway into how the tire came off the tractor-trailer.

