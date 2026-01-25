FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is urging motorists to stay home if possible as heavy snow and cold temperatures create treacherous travel conditions from Sunday afternoon through Monday night.

“With over a foot of snow forecasted statewide, we’re encouraging residents to avoid unnecessary travel, as heavy snowfall is expected to impact road conditions Sunday afternoon through Monday night,” said MassDOT Undersecretary and State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “If you must travel, we encourage everyone to allow for extra time, reduce speeds, and to be mindful of our snow removal crews and snowplows on the roads.”

MassDOT has over 3,000 pieces of state and vendor equipment available to clear area roadways.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

