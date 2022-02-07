MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are reminding the public to clear off their vehicles after a piece of ice smashed into a car windshield on Interstate 93 in Medford on Sunday.

The ice flew off one car before hitting the windshield of a second car on the southbound side of the highway, according to state police.

No serious injuries were reported.

Drivers are told to clean ice and snow off their vehicles to prevent a situation like this from happening.

This damage was inflicted by a piece of ice that flew off another car yesterday on Rt 93 south in Medford. Thankfully there were no serious injuries. Pls clean ice and snow off your vehicle, including not just the windows but also the roof, hood, trunk, bed, etc. to prevent this. pic.twitter.com/wnd3aU9qft — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 7, 2022

