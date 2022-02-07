MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are reminding the public to clear off their vehicles after a piece of ice smashed into a car windshield on Interstate 93 in Medford on Sunday.
The ice flew off one car before hitting the windshield of a second car on the southbound side of the highway, according to state police.
No serious injuries were reported.
Drivers are told to clean ice and snow off their vehicles to prevent a situation like this from happening.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)