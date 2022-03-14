(WHDH) — Drivers are reminded to operate with caution around plows following a crash in Maine on Sunday.

A driver attempted to pass a plow driver on the right-hand side, resulting in the plow hitting and significantly damaging the car.

There were no reported injuries.

Plow drivers have to operate at slower speeds to be able to clear and salt the roadways, Maine State Police said.

Those looking to pass a plow should do so safely and with regard to road conditions, traffic, and applicable motor vehicle laws.

