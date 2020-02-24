Drivers reminded to put down their phones as hands-free law goes into effect across Mass.

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement across Massachusetts is reminding drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road after a new hands-free driving law went into effect on Sunday.

Under the law, drivers over the age of 18 will not be able to be on their cellphones or use other electronic devices unless it’s in hands-free mode. It is illegal for those under 18 to use electronic devices in any capacity.

Joseph Awokang told 7NEWS that he’s hopeful this new law will make the roads safer.

“Accidents everywhere, from just texting on the phone, phone calls,” he said. “I hope that this new law helps us out a lot.”

Molly Thibodeau reiterated, “We have to be safer on the roads, especially as a younger adult I think it’s important that we are keeping our eyes on the road as much as possible; not being on our phones.”

Drivers who fail to oblige to the new law will receive a warning but come April 1, they can be fined. First-time offenders will face a $100 fine, while a second offense will cost $250 and a third offense will cost $500.

Kiley Doris says these fines are appropriate.

“I think that actually is fine. I mean, it will make people learn,” she said. “The higher the fine, the less people will do it.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)