Drivers skeptical of plan to renumber Mass. highway exits

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A new plan to renumber exits on highways across Massachusetts has motorists saying the state should put on the brakes.

By the spring of 2021, exit numbers on highways like I-90, I-93 and I-95 will be changed from the current sequential system to one based on mileage. Exit 41 to Andover off I-93 would be changed to Exit 35, because it’s on the 35-mile marker.

Motorists we spoke with on Tuesday predicted the switch would cause problems.

“I think it’s unnecessary, I think it’s a waste of the taxpayers’ money,” said Steve Williams.

Jessica Howe said, “I think it will probably — definitely — be confusing.”

State officials said 90 percent of the $2.8 million project will be federally funded, with the state paying $280,000.

