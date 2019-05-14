Drivers to expect more delays as Tobin Bridge lane closures expand

BOSTON (WHDH) - More traffic trouble is expected on the Tobin Bridge as a Route 1 southbound lane closure begins and Route 1 northbound lane closures expand Tuesday as part of round two of the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project.

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver says these lane closures are expected to increase travel times for drivers.

“This is a major impact as we are taking a lane out of service on a very busy roadway,” he said. “The first few weeks, with any traffic shift, is when we see the worse of the impacts.”

MassDOT is trying to alleviate some of the pain by opening the Interstate 93 southbound carpool lane between Medford and Boston as an express lane.

MBTA COO Johnson Todd says the T is also making changes to help with traffic.

“The MBTA has been working very closely with the MassDOT team to prepare for these lane closures and the impacts we will see to the MBTA service,” he said.

The project is expected to take two years.

“Travelers should do whatever they can to avoid traveling at peak times to this area,” Gulliver urged. “This is a very difficult project with a lot of impacts.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)