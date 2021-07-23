MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers were warned to avoid a stretch of Route 20 in Millbury during rush hour Friday afternoon.

State police troopers were called to the scene for reports of an overturned tractor-trailer, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

They say the clean-up is expected to take about three hours and drivers who must go that way should expect delays.

No injuries have been reported.

#MAtraffic Tractor trailer rollover Route 20 to Route 90 in #Millbury. No injuries reported. Approximately a three hour cleanup. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/gFhk77Lezp — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 23, 2021

There has been no word on what may have caused the crash.

