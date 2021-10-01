CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers are urged to be on the lookout for two dogs that have reportedly been spotted on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton more than 100 times.

The dogs, one of whom is named Teddy from Brimfield, have taken up residence in the median between the state police barracks and the service plaza, according to Charlton police.

There have been more than 100 sightings reported on the eastbound and westbound sides of the highway but the pups have eluded capture, police said.

Anyone who spots the dogs is asked not to get out of their vehicle to catch them but instead, call 911 or Charlton Animal Control 508-248-2266.

