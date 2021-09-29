WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route after a tractor-trailer rolled over on the Mass. Pike westbound in Grafton, leaving the operator trapped inside late Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at mile marker 100.6 around 11:30 a.m. found a tractor-trailer rolled over on its side across the highway with the female operator still inside, according to state police.

Emergency crews are working to free the driver.

A Life Flight is headed to the scene.

Three lanes have been shut down on the westbound side of the highway as well as the left lane on the eastbound side.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

** Traffic Alert ** SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE- Mass Pike westbound at mile marker 100.6 is a tractor trailer crash with entrapment. Grafton and Westborough Heavy Rescues are working to free a driver. Life Flight en route. pic.twitter.com/iZVX91nWr0 — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) September 29, 2021

