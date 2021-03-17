WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer struck a bridge in Westboro, prompting traffic delays Wednesday morning.
Drivers were urged to seek an alternate route after the tractor-trailer hit the East Main Street bridge.
One lane has been shut down.
No additional information was immediately available.
** Traffic Alert ** A tractor trailer has struck the East Main Street bridge and the roadway is down to one lane. Seek alternate route. Traffic is backed up significantly. @CSX @WestboroPolice pic.twitter.com/Fk5Go8wb8Q
— Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) March 17, 2021
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)